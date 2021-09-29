HPE Announces New Cloud-Native Analytics and Data Protection Services for GreenLake

HPE has announced new analytics and data protection solutions for its HPE GreenLake platform that can be deployed from edge to cloud.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced new cloud analytics and data protection services for HPE GreenLake as well as automation tools and a cloud adoption framework to help partners migrate customers to the cloud, according to a statement released by the company.

HPE GreenLake Data Analytics Services

The new HPE GreenLake for analytics offerings include HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics, a platform that is optimized for on-premises deployments but which also can be deployed at the edge or in the cloud. HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric Object Store is a Kubernetes-native object store that provides access to datasets at the edge or in the cloud.

The HPE Ezmeral Partner Program includes solutions from HPE ISV partners that support customers’ custom-built analytics engines. New solutions are available from NVIDIA, Pepperdata and Confluent and open source projects such as Apache Spark. Since it was first announced in March 2021, HPE has added 37 ISV partners to the HPE Ezmeral Partner Program.

HPE GreenLake Data Protection Services

GreenLake for data protection is HPE’s first foray into the data protection-as-a-service market. HPE Backup and Recovery Service provides policy-based orchestration and automation to back up and protect customers’ virtual machines across hybrid cloud deployments. HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery incorporates Zerto’s disaster recovery-as-a-service to help customers recover from ransomware attacks. HPE acquired Zerto in July 2021.

The HPE GreenLake platform now has more than 1,200 customers and $5.2 billion in total contract value, according to HPE. In HPE’s most recent quarter, Q3 2021, HPE announced that the company’s annualized revenue run rate was up 33% year-over-year, and as-a-service orders increased 46% year-over-year. HPE GreenLake for analytics and HPE GreenLake for data protection will be available in 1H 2022; The HPE edge-to-cloud adoption framework is available now.