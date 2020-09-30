HPE: New Channel Chief; Enhanced GreenLake Distributor Partner Program

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced new initiatives and program enhancements, and the appointment of a new channel chief, to help its distribution partners drive growth with HPE GreenLake as-a-service platform to SMB customers.

At HPE’s third annual HPE Distribution Partner Conference, the company announced smaller starting capacity for HPE GreenLake, specialist support for HPE GreenLake and Storage portfolios, HPE Pro Series virtual learning opportunities, and more, according to a statement released by the company.

As part of the “Swift” sales program, new HPE GreenLake cloud services will have options targeted at channel partners and their SMB and midmarket customers. For distribution partners, HPE will offer HPE GreenLake packages priced as low as $70,000 to help partners engage with smaller customers adopting an IT-as-a-service model.

Starting in fiscal year 2021, HPE also will offer partners access to HPE GreenLake specialists and other technical sales experts in the cloud and storage spaces. A new SMB FlexOffers program will provide distribution and solution provider partners customization options for their built-to-order (BTO) products to match unique customer and market needs, the company said in the statement.

HPE also said it has enhanced its partner onboarding experience by positioning distributors as the key point of contact for new partners, and will provide HPE Pro Series virtual learning opportunities and enhanced demo options for partners through a new learning center platform. Beginning in FY21, partners can earn HPE sales certifications in a new modern, interactive learning environment via the HPE Sales Pro Learning Center, according to the statement.

Enhancements to the popular HPE Demo Program also give partners new options to demonstrate HPE solutions virtually, at customer locations or in their own offices, the company said.

HPE Announces George Hope as Worldwide Head of Partner Sales

Finally, HPE announced it has appointed George Hope HPE’s next worldwide head of partner sales, succeeding Paul Hunter, according to the statement. Hope most recently served as VP of worldwide distribution and will continue this role in the interim until a new VP can be named, the company said.

Hope joined HP in 2017 with the acquisition of SimpliVity, where he led that company’s global channel sales organization. Over the last three years, he has focused on evolving and extending HPE’s distribution strategy across the company’s portfolio, and increasing partner penetration in the midmarket and SMB segments.

In a blog post about his appointment, Hope says, “I am deeply committed to HPE’s partner community – I consider them our own team members and aim to bring the same ‘partner-first’ philosophy I’ve held for the past two decades into my new position. I look forward to working with our channel to capture market trends and opportunities, and deliver better outcomes to our shared customers.”