Networking M&A: HPE Acquires SSE Provider Axis Security

HPE will integrate Axis Security’s solutions with its edge-to-cloud security solutions and make them available in the third quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has acquired Axis Security, a cloud security provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, though HPE said the transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of the HPE 2023 fiscal year, subject to customary closing conditions.

This is technology M&A deal number 63 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

HPE Acquires Axis Security for SSE Push

Axis Security, founded in 2018, is headquartered in Plano, Texas. The company has 134 employees listed on LinkedIn. Axis Security’s areas of expertise include SSE, SASE, zero-trust, cybersecurity, networking, ZTNA, CASB, web gateway, SWG, digital experience, VOIP, ICMP, cloud, AWS, Google, Oracle, security solution, digital experience monitoring, network transformation, VPN alternative, and secure access.

This acquisition will allow HPE to expand its edge-to-cloud security capabilities by offering Axis’ security services edge (SSE) solution that builds on Aruba’s existing software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and network firewall offering. Post-acquisition, the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform will integrate Axis Security’s cloud-native SSE platform to round out its SASE offering.

Phil Mottram, executive vice president and general manager, HPE Aruba Networking, commented on the news:

“The convergence of Aruba and Axis Security solutions will transform edge-to-cloud connectivity with a comprehensive SASE solution that provides enterprises with the highest levels of security for both IoT devices and all users’ access across geographically distributed locations. Today, we also accelerate our vision to help our customers expand their secure connectivity needs with SASE and private 5G solutions, building on our recently announced agreement to acquire private cellular technology provider, Athonet.”

Dor Knafo, CEO of Axis Security, added:

“We developed Axis Security to enable a world where connectivity to every business resource, from anywhere, could always be simple, safe and reliable. Our SSE platform is a natural complement to Aruba’s SD-WAN, network firewall, and dynamic segmentation offerings. Together, we create a unified SASE platform, designed to extend connectivity to edge, and do so through a combination of modern access services – all working together in harmony.”

This is HPE’s third acquisition so far in 2023 in roughly two months, following the acquisitions of Athonet and Pachyderm. HPE will integrate Axis Security’s solutions with its edge-to-cloud security solutions and plans to make them available to customers in the third quarter of the HPE 2023 fiscal year.