HP, Zoom: Hardware, Software Innovations Support Remote Work Evolution

In separate but similarly timed moves, HP Inc. and Zoom Video Communications have each unveiled remote-work offerings to help partners and customers accelerate the progression to more fully distributed workforces. The Zoom move is particularly interesting, since the cloud video conferencing provider is now entering the consumer hardware business.

First, the big picture:

HP introduced a suite of remote work offerings, available through the HP Amplify partner program, that enable partners to deliver integrated services-based print solutions, according to a statement.

Zoom announced a hardware device to better enable unified communications and video calls and conferencing. The move comes one week or so after Zoom launched a hardware-as-a-service initiative with multiple partners.

HP Advance: Remote Printer Management

HP Advance is a new, integrated platform for managing HP Access Control Print, HP Access Control Scan, HP Mobile Connector and HP Direct Print from one administration console. The modular system allows requirements to scale easily with the switch of a license key, HP said in a statement. In addition, HP Command Center, a single tool for HP partners to remotely deploy and manage cloud applications, can now enable fleet onboarding, saving partners time while freeing up IT resources, the company said.

HP also is offering 90-day free trials for features that help in-office workers minimize contact with printers. HP’s touch-free printing capabilities enable workers to release a print job with their phone or badge without having to physically touch the control panel. HP is also expanding HP Roam to LaserJet Pro devices, so workers can print on -the-go from a mobile device to any HP Roam-enabled printer. Finally, HP notes that its Instant Ink subscription-based service, which automatically detects low ink supply and sends new cartridges by mail, is gaining popularity, with approximately 7 million subscribers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is requiring companies to accelerate their shift to modern work styles where automation and adaptability reign supreme,” said David Prezzano, general manager and global head, print services and solutions category, HP Inc. “Customers and partners are now looking to rapidly modernize their infrastructure and shift to service models to better manage distributed IT environments. No matter where a company is on the curve, HP has a suite of solutions to help them succeed.”

Zoom for Home: Hardware Meets Cloud Services

Zoom, too, is introducing a new category of software and hardware devices to support remote work use cases, called Zoom for Home, the company said.

Zoom partnered with DTEN to build an all-in-one, 27-inch device that includes three built-in, wide-angle cameras for high-resolution video; an 8-microphone array for crystal-clear audio in meetings and phone calls and an ultra-responsive touch display for interactive screen sharing, whiteboarding, annotating, and ideation, according to a statement.

Set up is simple: Zoom for Home – DTEN ME works right out of the box and connects for anyone with a Zoom Meeting license. Zoom for Home is also compatible with all Zoom Rooms Appliances, including other hardware solutions from Neat and Poly, the company said, allowing users to select the hardware they need.

Zoom for Home – DTEN ME is available for pre-order now. The company said in a statement the device is priced at $599 (USD) and is expected to ship in August 2020.

“After experiencing remote work ourselves for the past several months, it was clear that we needed to innovate a new category dedicated to remote workers,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom chief executive officer. “I’m so proud of the team for continuing to think outside the box and prove why Zoom is the best unified communications platform that can meet the needs of all types of users.”