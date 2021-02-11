HP Unveils Sustainable Impact Partner Program

HP Inc. has unveiled a new program to empower channel partners to drive positive impacts on the planet, social and racial justice and empowering communities through technology, according to a statement from the company.

The HP Amplify Impact program is an assessment, resource and training program that is aimed at driving meaningful change across its three Sustainable Impact pillars – Planet, People and Community, according to HP. Partners that pledge to join the HP Amplify Impact program work with HP to assess their own practices and gain access to the company’s investments, resources and initiatives, according to the statement.

The program is voluntary, but HP aims to enroll at least half of its HP Amplify partners in the program by 2025.

HP will provide all HP Amplify partners with access to training, sales tools, marketing assets and access to HP’s Sustainability & Compliance Centre (SCC), HP LIFE and HP Planet Partners. HP said it will work closely with partners to initially roll out two distinct tracks, Catalyst, for partners that already have a sustainability plan in place, and Changemaker, for partners that don’t yet have a sustainability plan.

Catalyst members will take the HP Amplify Impact Pledge, participate in a sustainability assessment, and report sales opportunities. The initial roll out includes 19 countries: U.S., Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, UAE, Singapore, Philippines, India, Germany, UK, Sweden, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Canada, South Africa and Australia.

HP will closely collaborate with and support Changemaker members in taking the Amplify Impact pledge and developing a long-term sustainability plan, according to the statement. Initial roll out includes seven countries: France, Italy, Spain, Canada, South Africa, Australia and select partners in the United States.

Participating partners will be recognized via certification and an annual awards program.

HP Amplify Impact: Planet, People, Community

HP said each of the key pillars of the program enables partners to assess their practices and how they align with:

Planet : Drive toward a net-zero carbon, fully regenerative circular economy while creating the industry’s most sustainable portfolio of technology, services and solutions.

: Drive toward a net-zero carbon, fully regenerative circular economy while creating the industry’s most sustainable portfolio of technology, services and solutions. People : Respecting human rights, enabling people across the value chain to thrive and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DE&I) culture through initiatives such as the HP Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force.

: Respecting human rights, enabling people across the value chain to thrive and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DE&I) culture through initiatives such as the HP Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force. Community: Empower communities through the power of technology. Help eliminate the digital divide that prevents too many from accessing the education, jobs and healthcare needed to thrive, according to the statement.

“Our goal is to work with our partners to help drive a more circular and low-carbon (CARN) economy, cultivate a more diverse, inclusive and equitable supply chain and improve the vitality and resilience of local communities,” said Christoph Schell, HP’s chief commercial officer. “The strength and reach of our ecosystem are substantial and by bringing our partners with us on this journey, we can work together to create a more sustainable and just world.”

HP Sustainable Impact: Good for the Planet and Good for Business

HP’s annual Sustainable Impact Report revealed that, in 2020, a focus on sustainable impact helped HP win more than $1 billion in new sales, according to the company. HP tracked $1.1 billion in new sales in which sustainability criteria were a known consideration, and were supported actively by HP’s Sustainability and Compliance Organization, according to the statement.