HP Managed Print Services: Where Are MSP, Partner Opportunities?

HP Inc. introduces global Managed Print Cloud Services initiatives for enterprises & SMB customers. But HP fails to mention MSP & channel opportunities.

HP Inc. has introduced global Managed Print Cloud Services initiatives for enterprises and SMB (small and midsize business) customers.

The effort includes a commitment to support Universal Print, a Microsoft 365 cloud print service. Also, HP enhanced an online portal to allow remote workers to “easily acquire printers and supplies.”

Alas, the HP managed print services press release did not mention if or how channel partners and MSPs can monetize the service, nor whether partners can manage the service on behalf of customers.

The HP managed print services push surfaces one week after HP announced its new Aplify partner program. ChannelE2E has reached out to HP to see if or how the new Managed Print Cloud Services include partner opportunities.