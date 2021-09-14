HP Launches Managed IT Services for Remote Customer PCs

PC and printer giant HP Inc. has introduced more managed services designed to help customers support distributed workforces and work-from-home staff.

The effort starts with Adaptive Endpoint Management — a managed service that helps businesses provision and send PCs directly to employees with zero-touch deployment, including security policies. HP said employees can set up a new, remotely managed PC within an hour, without needing to contact an IT manager.

A second new offering: HP Connect for Microsoft Endpoint Manager allows IT to remotely customize, configure, secure and update the BIOS of HP commercial PCs through the cloud. IT can create policies for groups of devices and customize over 100 different HP BIOS settings, then push those settings to the correct devices during their initial setup, HP said, and change settings remotely as needed.

A third offering offering involves HP Cloud Endpoint Manager — a cloud solution for IT deployment and management of HP thin clients, the company said. Partners and IT managers can view customizable metrics and analytics dashboards for deployments, device compliance and server health. The management console can support thousands of endpoints, and is available through any web browser, HP said.

HP Managed Services: Arrival Dates

HP Adaptive Endpoint Management is available now, with pricing based on IT environment and customer needs. HP Connect for Microsoft Endpoint Manager is expected to be available in December 2021 and HP Cloud Endpoint Manager is expected to be available for download in January 2022.