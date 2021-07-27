HP Acquires Remote Access Software Provider Teradici

PC and printer manufacturer HP has acquired Teradici, a provider of remote computing software that “enables users to securely access high-performance computing from any PC, Chromebook or tablet,” the buyer says.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and HP did not say whether Teradici would continue to support Apple macOS.

This is technology M&A deal number 458 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Teradici Technology, Nerdio Partnership for MSPs

Teradici’s PCoIP display protocol compresses, encrypts and transmits only pixels to software clients, mobile clients, thin clients and stateless PCoIP Zero Clients.

Teradici has 216 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company was privately held and raised $82.8 million over nine rounds, according to Crunchbase.

Key Teradici partners include Nerdio, one of the key companies making Windows desktop as a service (DaaS) a reality for MSPs and their end-customers. Nerdio has partnered with Teradici to support PC over IP (PCoIP) technology in Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) deployments managed with Nerdio Manager for Enterprise.

The Teradici-Nerdio integration “allows users to enable PCoIP in their deployments to “improve display protocol performance and further secure enterprise environments by ensuring no business information leaves the cloud,” Nerdio says.

Teradici for Apple macOS?

HP did not say whether Teradici will continue to support Apple Macintoshes. A Teradici-MacStadium partnership, announced in May 2021, enables Mac users to “remotely access Apple hardware as if they were on a local machine.”