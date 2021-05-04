HP Extends Amplify Partner Program to Retail

HP is extending its Amplify global channel program to more than 1,350 online pure players, omnichannel and brick and mortar retail partners.

Previously, the program was open to HP commercial partners. HP Amplify was launched in the fall of 2020 to commercial partners, and HP said it will begin to transition retail partners to the HP Amplify for Retail program beginning August 2, 2021 and continue through the calendar year.

HP said there are two distinct retail tracks (Synergy and Power, including Power CDR Retail, targeted at retail sub-distributors), that leverage data analytics to help partners develop new business and product strategies and spur innovation. The program rewards partners based on performance, collaboration and capabilities according to the statement.

HP Amplify Extends to Retail Partners

Changes in consumer behavior, and a shift from in-store to e-commerce traffic driven by the global pandemic, have driven trends like hybrid work, the emergence of the prosumer and continued e-commerce growth, according to HP. The extension of the HP Amplify program will enable channel partners to take advantage of these trends and drive new business with HP technologies, the company said.

HP Amplify offers a common platform designed to enable progressive go-to-market strategies focused on three core pillars: performance, capabilities and collaboration, according to the statement.

The new program rewards partners based on performance indicators such as portfolio sell-through and revenue. A structured compensation framework, sales boosters and other tools help retail partners to assess performance and the impact of specific business actions. HP Amplify also measures rewards based on new capabilities such as driving data insights, service models and consistent online and in-store experiences. Online digital assessments and recommendations based on core capabilities, consumer trends, benchmarking and best practices enable partners to strengthen and develop new capabilities, according to the statement.

Finally, companies that regularly collaborate with suppliers and with HP will be able to optimize sales through store-level assortment tools and cross-category recommendations to unlock opportunity diversification, according to the statement.

HP Amplify Retail: No Longer Business as Usual

“For the IT industry overall, and the retail channel specifically, it is clear that business as usual is no longer an option. HP Amplify not only makes it easier for retail partners to do business with HP, it provides a clear path, built on a proven framework, to transform their business for today while enabling long-term sustained growth in the future. Together with our partner community we are reinventing how consumers experience our products and services, by investing in our shared capabilities while developing new areas of strength to remain competitive,” said Christoph Schell, chief commercial officer, HP Inc.