HP announced that its new, streamlined Amplify global partner program is officially live for commercial partners.

HP’s Amplify global partner program is officially live for commercial partners, the company announced November 1. To date, 99 percent of HP’s commercial partners have registered; retail partners have until the second half of 2021 to make the switch, according to the company.

ChannelE2E reported back in July that the new HP Amplify program would replace the prior HP Partner First program, restructuring HP’s partner products, tools and training into a single, consolidated structure.

There are just two distinct tracks – Synergy and Power – with clear compensation levels, incentives for value-added services and increased ability for collaboration and data sharing with HP, according to the statement HP released to announce the go-live date.

HP Amplify Partner Program Goes Live: Three Core Pillars

HP Amplify focuses on three core pillars to enable a combination of transactional, contractual and hybrid selling models: performance, capabilities and collaboration.

Performance: While the new program will continue to reward partners based on goals and volume, HP Amplify measures and rewards partners for their strategic efforts throughout the sales process, from registration volume to average sales value and account retention, according to HP.

Capabilities: HP Amplify measures beyond sales revenue and rewards partners based on new digital skills capabilities, including service delivery capabilities, e-commerce/omnichannel experiences and secure data collaboration, according to HP. The more capabilities, the more access and benefits partners will receive.

Collaboration: HP will collaborate closely with partners to hone their digital skills, and take advantage of automated quotes and ordering, and research on the most important pain points in the customer journey, according to HP.

HP says says the new program will drive partner growth and deliver more consistent end-customer experiences by helping partners adapt to today’s digital, omnichannel environment, according to the company.

HP Amplify: Executive Insight

“Today’s buyer expects streamlined, automated and personalized experiences. To thrive in this changing environment – with data as the new currency – requires a combined shift to relate to our customers as individuals, not markets,” said Christoph Schell, chief commercial officer, HP Inc., in July 2020. “HP Amplify not only makes it easier for partners to do business with HP – it provides partners with a clear path to ready their business and succeed in today’s environment and beyond – to capitalize on emerging trends and play a central role in the evolving customer buying journey.”