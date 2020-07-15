HP Amplify: New, Simplified Channel Partner Program

HP unveils Amplify, a simplified global partner program that replaces HP Partner First & makes it easier for partners to collaborate with PC & printer giant, company says.

PC and printer giant HP Inc. announced today a new global channel partner program, HP Amplify, that will replace its existing HP Partner First program. HP Amplify will go into effect November 1, 2020 for commercial partners, while retail partners have until the second half of 2021 to make the transition, according to the company.

HP says says the new program will drive partner growth and deliver more consistent end-customer experiences by helping partners adapt to today’s digital, omnichannel environment, according to the company.

The HP Amplify program will use a single, integrated structure that consolidates HP’s best partner products, tools and training into one program, according to a statement from HP.

There will be just two distinct tracks – Synergy and Power – with clear compensation levels, incentives for value-added services and increased ability for collaboration and data sharing with HP, according to the statement.

“Today’s buyer expects streamlined, automated and personalized experiences. To thrive in this changing environment – with data as the new currency – requires a combined shift to relate to our customers as individuals, not markets,” said Christoph Schell, chief commercial officer, HP Inc. “HP Amplify not only makes it easier for partners to do business with HP – it provides partners with a clear path to ready their business and succeed in today’s environment and beyond – to capitalize on emerging trends and play a central role in the evolving customer buying journey.”

HP Amplify Partner Program: Three Core Pillars

HP Amplify will focus on three core pillars to enable a combination of transactional, contractual and hybrid selling models: performance, capabilities and collaboration.

Performance: While the new program will continue to reward partners based on goals and volume, HP Amplify measures and rewards partners for their strategic efforts throughout the sales process, from registration volume to average sales value and account retention, according to HP.

Capabilities: HP Amplify measures beyond sales revenue and rewards partners based on new digital skills capabilities, including service delivery capabilities, e-commerce/omnichannel experiences and secure data collaboration, according to HP. The more capabilities, the more access and benefits partners will receive.

Collaboration: HP will collaborate closely with partners to hone their digital skills, and take advantage of automated quotes and ordering, and research on the most important pain points in the customer journey, according to HP.

HP and Partners: Navigating Coronavirus Economy

The new partner program surfaces amid continued economic challenges triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

HP’s second quarter net revenue was $12.5 billion, down 11.2 percent from the corresponding quarter last year, the company said on May 27, 2020. Although HP remains a PC giant, according to recent IDC and Gartner findings, the hardware-centric company also has a multi-year plan to cut costs through fiscal year 2022.