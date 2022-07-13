How to Train Every MSP Employee on Security

MSSP Alert Live Security Conference Preview: Training experts John Strand (pictured) & William Goldin will show MSPs how to reduce personnel risks in their own businesses.

How can MSPs effectively train all of their employees on security best practices? John Strand, owner of Black Hills Information Security, and William Goldin, director of security and network operations at Lloyd Group, will provide answers during MSSP Alert Live 2022 (join us September 19-21, Washington, D.C.).

Strand, a seasoned corporate and government cybersecurity trainer, began to engage MSPs more than a year ago through his work with The CyberCall’s Andrew Morgan. Together, Strand and Morgan hatched a plan to offer cyber training that is designed to be affordable and easily consumed for all MSP employees.

Fast forward to September 2022, and Strand will provide his latest tips for effective MSP cyber training during a main stage keynote at MSSP Alert Live. He’ll be joined by William Goldin, director of security and network operations at Lloyd Group. Goldin, a deeply experienced MSP and MSSP leader, has led training programs at Cisco headquarters on various security products.

No doubt, most MSPs are diving into the security market — selling endpoint, network, cloud and data protection solutions to end-customers. But effective security starts within the MSP business itself. Together, Strand and Goldin will describe how every employee within your MSP organization — from the c-suite down to your latest hires and interns — can be trained to mitigate risk across your business.

MSP Employee Security Training: Details At MSSP Alive Live

For the real-time cyber training guidance from Strand and Goldin, join us at MSSP Alert Live 2022 in September. And if you have questions for the duo, please email ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert Editorial Director Joe Panettieri.