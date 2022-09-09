Podcast: How MSPs Can Transform 3 Challenges Into Business Opportunities
Sherweb's Mike Slater describes how MSPs can successfully navigate labor shortages, cybersecurity hurdles & remote work challenges.
The overall MSP market remains healthy and growing, but at least three key business and technology challenges continue to pop up worldwide. Those challenges involve labor shortages, cybersecurity hurdles, and remote work’s impact on the global business landscape.
Still, those three key challenges also are business opportunities for MSPs, according to Michael Slater, head of sales for the channel marketplace at Sherweb. How so? Slater shares his key thoughts and MSP market guidance in this ChannelE2E podcast:
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions – Mike Slater
- 0:53 – Key trends affecting MSPs — including labor shortages; cybersecurity, insurance and risk mitigation; and remote work’s impact on MSPs and their end-customer SMBs.
- 4:20 – How Sherweb assists partners on the labor front, and where the GMS acquisition fits in.
- 7:02 – How Sherweb help desk and NOC services have extended into SOC (security operations center), MDR (managed detection and response) and XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) services and more.
- 8:29 – How MSPs are extending from Cybersecurity 1.0 to 2.0 strategies — pushing beyond prevention to remediation services.
- 11:30 – How MSPs need to navigate the evolving cyber insurance landscape.
- 14:00 – The hybrid and remote work challenge — and associated opportunity. How cloud and hosted desktops are helping MSPs to circumvent hardware shortages and supply chain challenges.
- 16:59 – Conclusion.
