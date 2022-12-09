Podcast: How MSPs Can Leverage End-to-End Visibility for Cybersecurity Best Practices
Liongard VP of Product Matt Miller explains how MSPs can further automation operations while improving end-customer security.
Credit: Getty Images
How can MSPs further automate their operations — while improving end-customer security? Liongard VP of Product Matt Miller shares some perspectives in this ChannelE2E podcast.
The conversation explores how MSPs can gain end-to-end visibility — from the end-point to the cloud. Armed with that information, MSPs can help customers to establish and maintain a “known good state” of security.
But that’s not all. Miller also dives into multiple macroeconomic trends, and the resulting challenges and opportunities for MSPs that truly master end-to-end visibility.
Here’s the podcast:
The podcast covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions
- 0:17 – Matt Miller’s background at Liongard, and his earlier work at an MSP.
- 1:20 – Overview: How to align end-to-end visibility with security outcomes.
- 2:12 – Establishing a “known good state” on security.
- 2:58 – Defining “full stack” visibility: What it means for Liongard’s MSP partners.
- 3:48 – How MSPs can leverage visibility to align with critical security controls and more.
- 5:02 – How to leverage end-to-end visibility in a scalable way.
- 8:05 – Larger macro trends and what the mean for security posture management.
- 8:57 – Cyber trends for 2023: Cyber risk insurance, potential regulations and more.
- 9:30 – Why MSPs are uniquely positioned to support SMBs — if the MSPs have the right skill sets.
- 10:16 – Are MSPs making progress toward good standardized, defensible security posture?
- 12:14 – How end-to-end visibility can truly help MSPs with automation: More examples.
- 15:43 – How end-to-end visibility can drive revenue-centric conversations between MSPs and their customers.
- 16:00 – Some more macro-economic trends and how this all comes together for MSPs.
- 18:00 – First steps for MSPs that want more information from Liongard.
- 20:02 – Conclusion.
