Podcast: How MSPs Can Leverage End-to-End Visibility for Cybersecurity Best Practices

Liongard VP of Product Matt Miller explains how MSPs can further automation operations while improving end-customer security.

How can MSPs further automate their operations — while improving end-customer security? Liongard VP of Product Matt Miller shares some perspectives in this ChannelE2E podcast.

The conversation explores how MSPs can gain end-to-end visibility — from the end-point to the cloud. Armed with that information, MSPs can help customers to establish and maintain a “known good state” of security.

But that’s not all. Miller also dives into multiple macroeconomic trends, and the resulting challenges and opportunities for MSPs that truly master end-to-end visibility.

Here’s the podcast:

The podcast covers: