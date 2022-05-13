How Kaseya Outbid Six Firms to Buy Datto: Inside the M&A Deal

Kaseya, Insight Partners & six other private equity firms each explored buying Datto. The M&A race started in November 2021. Here's an inside look at how Datto was acquired by Kaseya.

How did Kaseya negotiate to acquire Datto from Vista Equity Partners — and what other companies bid to potentially acquire the MSP technology company? Details about the extended Kaseya-Datto M&A negotiations have surfaced in an SEC filing.

Turns out, private equity firm Insight Partners — which owns Kaseya — reached out to two Vista Equity executives who serve on Datto’s board back in November2021. From there, at least six additional private equity firms — known as Party A, B, C, D, E and F in the SEC filing– discussed acquiring Datto in the weeks that followed.

For those keeping score and reading through the SEC filing, Private Equity Firm C was ConnectWise owner Thoma Bravo, with a potential eye toward combining Datto with ConnectWise, some key sources tell us. Also, some pundits speculate that Private Equity Firm B in the SEC filing may have been Francisco Partners,

Still, Kaseya’s pursuit of Datto didn’t exactly involve an aggressive bidding war. Some of the private equity firms dropped out of the running early on — perhaps concerned that Datto’s big installed base of hardware appliances could also be a liability. Also of note: Potential strategic buyers — names like Cisco, HPE, HP and Microsoft — did not jump into the bidding process.

Now that you know some of the alleged players — and those who declined to jump into the negotiations — here’s a day-by-day recap of the Datto buyout process and associated negotiations, as documented in an SEC filing. Note: We’ve paraphrased some of the legal M&A jargon below.

First Contact: Insight Partners Reaches Out to Vista Equity Partners

November 29, 2021: The pursuit begins. Representatives from Insight Partners reached out to Vista Equity’s John Stalder and Jack Dillon regarding Insight’s interest in a potential transaction with Datto. Both Stalder & Dillon serve on Datto’s board.

December 6, 2021:

Another private equity firm — call them Party A — contacted Vista Equity’s Stalder, and requested a conversation.

Datto’s board and certain Datto management met. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the company’s outside legal advisor, attended. The Board directed Stalder to inform Insight Partners and the rival private equity firm that Datto was not for sale — but that there was sufficient public information available for the private equity firms to develop their views with respect to any potential transaction. From there, Datto’s board was open to evaluating any opportunities that created value for all shareholders, the company indicated.

December 22, 2021: A third private equity firm — call them Party B (speculated by yours truly to be Francisco Partners) — contacted Stalder on an unsolicited basis to generally discuss Datto’s target market, though potential M&A was not discussed.

Want to Bid? Call Datto CEO Tim Weller

January 3, 2022: Evercore, a financial advisor to Insight Partners and TPG Global, contacted Vista Equity’s Monti Saroya — who also serves as Datto’s chairman. Evercore indicated that Insight/TPG might be interested in buying Datto. Saroya’s response: Any indications of interest should be directed to Datto CEO Tim Weller.

January 10, 2022: Yet another private equity firm — call them Party C — contacted Vista Equit’s Saroya on an unsolicited basis and indicated that Party C (perhaps ConnectWise parent Thoma Bravo, ChannelE2E suspects) was interested in exploring a potential strategic transaction Datto. Saroya told Party C that they should direct such proposals to Weller.

January 21, 2022: Private Equity Party C called Saroya again to say the firm planned to submit a written proposal with respect to a potential transaction involving the Company. Again, Saroya told Party C to send any proposals directly to Weller.

January 23, 2022: Evercore contacted Saroya and informed him that Insight/TPG remained interested and was continuing to do work based on publicly available information.

January 24, 2022: Private Equity Firm Party C contacted Weller to inform him that they were interested in a potential transaction with Datto and intended to submit a written proposal.

Datto Buyout Interest: $30 Per Share From Private Equity Firm C (a.k.a. Thoma Bravo?)

January 25, 2022: Private Equity Firm Party C — likely submitted a non-binding written indication of interest to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Datto for $30.00 per share.

January 26, 2022:

Private Equity Firm Party C contacted Weller to reiterate Party C’s enthusiasm with respect to a potential transaction with the Company.

Evercore contacted Weller to inform him that Insight/TPG were interested in a potential transaction involving Datto and that they would be submitting a written proposal.

February 2, 2022:

Insight/TPG submitted a non-binding indication of interest to Weller to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Datto for $30.50 per share, in a contemplated transaction that would combine Datto with Kaseya.

Evercore contacted Weller to reiterate Insight/TPG's enthusiasm with respect to the possibility of a potential business combination.

February 10: Datto’s board met along with management and a representative of legal advisor Kirkland.

Datto’s board determined that the current offers submitted by Party C (i.e., Thoma Bravo) and Insight/TPG were not at a level that would warrant further engagement at this time.

Datto’s board decided to hire a financial advisor — Qatalyst Partners — to assist with evaluating and responding to any further proposals that may be received.

The board also instructed Datto management to begin preparing long-range projections for the company for use by the board in evaluating any further proposals that may be received.

February 14, 2022: Qatalyst Partners, at the request of Datto’s board, called Private Equity Firm Party C (i.e., Thoma Bravo) decline the $30.00 per share indication of interest submitted on January 25.

February 15, 2022: Also at the request of Datto’s board, Qatalyst Partners called Evercore to discuss the Insight/TPG February 2 Proposal and informed Evercore that the board had determined that the valuation in the Insight/TPG February 2 Proposal was not at a level that would warrant further engagement at this time.

Datto Buyout Interest: $32.50 Per Share From Private Equity Firm B

February 17, 2022:

Private equity firm Party B (perhaps Francisco Partners, though ChannelE2E isn’t positive) submitted an unsolicited indication of interest to Datto CEO Tim Weller to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Datto for $32.50 per share .

. Private equity firm Party D contacted Qatalyst on an unsolicited basis expressing an interest in the Company.

February 18, 2022:

Datto’s board, management team members and Kirkland met. The board decided to formally engage Qatalyst Partners to assist with the evaluation of strategic alternatives available to the company.

Datto’s board directed Qatalyst Partners to contact Insight/TPG, Party B and Party C to inform them the company had received multiple unsolicited proposals, and that the price per share set forth in their respective proposals represented insufficient value for the company’s shareholders.

Also, at the direction of the board, Qatalyst Partners contacted nine additional private equity firms (including Party A and Party D) and six strategic parties, which were selected for outreach as the parties most likely to be interested in exploring a transaction involving the company based on their perceived interest in making investments in the industry in which the Company operates and their financial capability to consummate a transaction of this size.

Private Equity firms Party A and Party D and one other private equity firm, referred to herein as Party E, subsequently indicated they would potentially be interested in a transaction involving Datto.

None of the strategic parties or the other private equity firms contacted was interested in pursuing the opportunity citing a variety of reasons, including competing priorities.

