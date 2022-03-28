The acquisition of Cloud 9 Hosting will allow HostPapa to expand its reach and customer base in the accounting and tax applications space.

Web hosting and cloud services provider HostPapa has acquired Cloud 9 Hosting, a U.S.-based application hosting service provider for small businesses. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 304 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

HostPapa Acquires Cloud 9 Hosting

Cloud 9 Hosting was founded in 2007 and is focused on the small to mid-sized business market. Cloud 9 specializes in hosting accounting and tax applications such as QuickBooks, Sage, Drake Tax and LaCerte Tax in the cloud, according to Cloud 9. The company also offers managed IT services and support, according to its website.

HostPapa was founded in 2006 and is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. The company offers enterprise-grade web hosting and cloud services for small businesses across the globe and also offers 24×7 multilingual customer support, according to its website. The acquisition of Cloud 9 Hosting will allow HostPapa to expand its reach and grow its customer base in the accounting and tax applications space, according to a statement from the company.

Executive Commentary

Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa founder and CEO, commented on the news:

“Cloud 9 Hosting is a reliable application hosting partner to small businesses, helping them move their accounting and tax applications into the cloud. This will enable HostPapa to expand into supporting these applications for our wider customer base. In line with our mission, the goal is to offer a full range of enterprise-grade solutions at an affordable price for entrepreneurs and SMBs. We think Cloud 9 Hosting is the perfect addition to the growing HostPapa group that will help us continue pursuing these goals.” he added.

Matt Dubois, CEO of Cloud 9 Hosting, added: