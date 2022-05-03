Document management and IT services provider HITS has acquired Microtek Document Imagining Systems Inc. to expand its service offerings.

Document management and IT services provider HITS has acquired Microtek Document Imagining Systems Inc. to expand service offerings and geographic reach. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 430 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

HITS Acquires Microtek Document Imagining Systems

Microtek, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a full-service document solutions provider that offers specialized services and systems for records, data and information management, according to a statement from HITS about the acquisition.

HITS is headquartered in Hazelwood, Missouri with satellite offices in St. Louis, Maryland Heights and Washington D.C. The company specializes in document and data management, paper storage removal, remote document capture, document scanning and conversion and data migration to customers including healthcare providers, corporations and government agencies.

HITS Acquires Microtek

The acquisition further expands HITS’ service capabilities and reach in the St. Louis area. Within the past six months, this is the second competitor HITS has acquired, the company said.

In January 2022, HITS acquired Optitek, a provider of electronic document management (EDM) and business process automation (BPA) services. In October 2021, HITS acquired the remote processing division of PowerFlow, Inc.

Michael Steinmann, CEO of HITS, commented on the news: