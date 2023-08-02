Hitachi Vantara Announces New Integrated Solution with Microsoft Azure

Hitachi Vantara, the infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, has announced a new collaboration with Microsoft.

Hitachi UCP for Azure Stack HCI

The partnership takes the form of Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) for Azure Stack HCI. The hybrid cloud solution aims to increase business agility and delivers enhanced cloud management across multiple environments in order to provide businesses with greater visibility and control over how their data is stored, managed, and used, according to the company.

The new joint solution merges Azure cloud services with Hitachi UCP cloud infrastructure, allowing customers to run workloads in on-premises data centers, cloud, or edge locations. It also incorporates intelligent automation, advanced analytics, and a unified view for simplified management of the hybrid cloud, the company said.

Executive Insight

Dan McConnell, senior vice president, Product Management-Storage, Hitachi Vantara, commented:

“Our customers have enormous volumes of distributed data at the edge, core and cloud requiring easy and resilient access to analyze in real-time to make informed decisions, custom tailored to meet dynamic business demands. Through our collaboration with Microsoft, and our end-to-end engineered systems approach, we help optimize our customers’ cloud architecture to better harness their data, lower operating costs and improve application and user experiences.”

Hitachi Vantara’s new hybrid cloud solution is now generally available, and supports organizations utilizing a mix of traditional and newer container-based applications.