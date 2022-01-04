Hilliary Communications Acquires Two Telecom, Broadband Service Providers

Hilliary Communications has acquired two telecom and broadband service providers in Oklahoma. The acquisitions involve Southwest Oklahoma Telecommunications Company (SWOI Wireless) and Southwest Oklahoma Telephone Company. Financial terms of each deal were not disclosed.

These are technology M&A deal numbers four and five that ChannelE2E has covered in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals & MSP acquisitions listed here.

Hilliary’s network supports customers in Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa. The two acquisitions add 3,000 customers to Hilliary’s platform.

Hilliary Communications: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deals, Dustin Hilliary, managing partner of Hilliary Communications, said:

“This acquisition is a continuation of Hilliary Communications’ core mission to improve Internet access and quality across rural America, We remain focused on expanding our company’s foundation to support bold growth and new services well into the future.”

Added Edward Hilliary, managing partner of Hilliary Communications:

“Hilliary Communications has thrived over the past 60 years as a family-owned business because of our unwavering dedication to the community. In this spirit, the Southwest Oklahoma Telecommunications’ office in Jackson County will become a new regional office for Hilliary Communications. We will also soon begin deploying fiber to existing local towers supporting our new customers and expanding their options for affordable, high-speed internet.”

Previous Telecom and Broadband Acquisitions

Hilliary Communications has M&A experience. Earlier acquisitions include: