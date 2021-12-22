Hilan Group’s Ness Acquires DXC Technology’s Israel IT Services Business

Ness, a unit of Hilan Group, acquires DXC Technology's IT services business in Israel for $65 million. DXC revenue mix evolution continues.

Ness, a unit of Hilan Group, has acquired DXC Technology‘s IT services arm in Israel for $65 million, Ness announced via its Facebook page.

This is technology M&A deal number 793 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Moreover, the is the latest in a growing list of DXC Technology asset sales since 2020 or so.

Ness Acquires DXC Israel: IT Services Details

DXC Israel has nearly 600 employees who focus IT modernization, data architecture optimization, and information security across private, public and hybrid clouds.

Ness, founded in 1999 following the merger of six companies, is one of the largest IT service providers (ITSPs) in Israel. Ness, armed with DXC Israel, will have roughly 5,000 employees.

Ness parent Hilan, also based in Israel, is a SaaS-focused company.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Hilan Group Chairman Avi Baum said:

“The acquisition of DXC’s business in Israel will be a significant addition to our operations in Israel and will position Ness as a market leader in the world of digital and technological transformation.”

Added Ness CEO Shachar Efal:

“DXC’s leaders and practitioners are among the best in the information systems market in Israel and joining the Ness Group will greatly contribute to the existing and future customers of the two companies in an era of unprecedented and challenging technological acceleration and digital transformation as we have experienced in the past two years. We at Ness look forward to the DXC team in Israel joining us and are confident that together we will be able to achieve many significant successes.”

Reports about the Ness-DXC Israel deal first surfaced in Globes Publisher Itonut and Israel Hayom.

DXC Technology: Previous Asset Sales

Meanwhile, DXC Technology in the United States continues to refine its revenue mix. Indeed, DXC Technology has sold off these businesses since 2020:

Moreover, Atos explored acquiring all of DXC Technology before abandoning the plan in February 2021.