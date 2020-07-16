Highmetric Acquires ServiceNow Financial Services Partner Vorto

Highmetric has acquired Vorto, a ServiceNow partner in the United Kingdom focused on financial services customers. Vorto’s intellectual property includes home-grown code quality and patch management software designed for ServiceNow customers.

This is M&A deal 289 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Highmetric, an Elite ServiceNow partner with 500 employees ahead of acquisition, offers technology strategy, design and operations-focused services.

Vorto, backed by 25 employees, has developed ServiceNow-focused automation solutions such as:

CodeWorks, which scans the Now Platform to detect, diagnose and remediate bugs, enhance code quality, and mitigate security and upgrade issues before they reach production, the company says. It significantly reduces cost and operational risk by proactively resolving issues before they have an adverse impact, Vorto asserts.

PatchWorks ,which provides both reactive and proactive management of software patches across a client’s technology environment, enabling infrastructure and application teams to work together to schedule and deploy patches ensuring their environments are fully protected, Vorto says.

The founders of Vorto, Andrew Peck and Shuaib Rabbani, have accepted senior roles within Highmetric’s sales and delivery teams, the companies say.

Highmetric Acquires ServiceNow Partner Vorto: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Gavin Long, acting CEO of Highmetric, said:

“We have ambitious investment plans to grow Highmetric’s value as an Elite Partner to ServiceNow, and as a strategic partner to clients, ensuring that their enterprise operations align with their business objectives. The team at Vorto, with whom we’ve worked over many years, is an ideal fit on both counts. They expand Highmetric’s knowledge and reach in the financial services sector, and their unique IP strengthens our ability to help clients achieve more with their investment in ServiceNow. We’re excited by the potential of what we can do together.”

Highmetric is a subsidiary of Column Technologies, a ServiceNow-focused consulting firm and MSP with expertise across enterprise service management, identity governance, cloud management, DevOps and technology operations management.

ServiceNow Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: Market Trends

The rapidly expanding ServiceNow market, coupled with a shortage of skilled experts, has been driving ServiceNow partner M&A activity.