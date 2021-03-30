HIG Capital Acquires SMB Digital Marketing Firm Hibu

Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital is acquiring Hibu Group, a Facebook, Google and Microsoft partner that provides digital marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States.

Hibu is a Facebook Marketing Partner, Google Ads Premier Partner, Google My Business Partner, and Microsoft Advertising Select Channel Partner. The company’s digital services span:

social and display advertising;

search engine optimization (SEO);

custom website development;

listings management; and

reputation management.

Hibu serves over 80,000 customers across the United States.

H.I.G. Capital Acquires Hibu: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Kevin Jasper, CEO of Hibu said:

“The investment by H.I.G. is a recognition of all that the team has accomplished to date, and we are excited to partner with H.I.G. to support our next phase of growth. Hibu is committed to continuing to innovate and provide its local business customers with easier and more effective ways to execute their digital marketing strategies, build and enhance their online presence and reputation, and optimize digital ad spend.”

Added Matt Gullen, managing director at H.I.G.:

“We are delighted to partner with Kevin and the Hibu team. We believe there is immense opportunity ahead for Hibu given its strong SMB value proposition, including a best-in-class integrated service offering, differentiated technology, and exceptional customer service. The Company has established itself as a leader in the industry, and we look forward to working with the team to build upon their success and support continued growth initiatives.”

H.I.G., founded in 1993, has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion.