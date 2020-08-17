Healthcare MSP Mergers and Acquisitions: Vertical Market Deal List

A list of healthcare-focused MSPs (managed IT services providers) and IT consulting firms involved in mergers and acquisitions.

Here’s a sampling of M&A deals in the healthcare vertical market that ChannelE2E has tracked:

10. August 2020: Providence Services Group (PSG) acquired Navin, Haffty & Associates, and combining the acquired business with PSG’s Engage IT Services organization. Both Navin Haffy and Engage are Meditech EHR (Electronic Health Records) platform partners

9. October 2019: Medicus IT acquired PriorityOne Group of Rutherford, New Jersey.

8. July 2019: St. Joseph Health acquired Bluetree Network Inc., a healthcare IT consulting company from Madison, Wisconsin.

7. April 2019: Medicus IT acquired CompuTech City (CTC), an MSP headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

6. January 2019: CompassMSP bought TS Tech Enterprises, a Pennsylvania-area MSP that supports dental practices.

5. December 2018: CareWorx and Fully Managed merged.

4. June, 2018: Netgain Technology acquired iManaged Solutions, a healthcare MSP.

3. June 2018: FutureTech Holding (FTH) acquired A2U, a healthcare-focused IT solutions provider, MSP and consultancy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

2. May 2018: Healthcare consulting and services firm Cumberland Consulting Group acquired LinkEHR, an Electronic Health Records (EHR) managed services firm.

1. March 2018: CareWorx, an MSP focused on senior healthcare facilities, closed a $17 million round of funding from Kayne Partners.

More deals: Did we miss one? If so, send us the names of the companies involved and the month/year the deal occurred. Email Joe@AfterNines.com.