Healthcare MSP Acquisition: Medicus IT Buys HITCare

The acquisition of HITCare elevates Medicus IT’s standing in the healthcare-focused MSP sector, according to the companies.

Healthcare-centric MSP Medicus IT (MIT) has completed its latest acquisition, this time buying Health Information Technology Care (HITCare) for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Petaluma, California and founded in 2008, HITCare provides professional managed IT services, clinical EMR support and consulting services to non-profit human services organizations and community health centers.

The Medicus IT and HITCare teams will remain unchanged to ensure continuity in IT support and service delivery for clients, according to MIT. Prior to the acquisition, HITCare had 21 employees, bringing MIT’s total headcount to 187, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to ChannelE2E.

MIT Acquires HITCare: Expanding National Presence

Chris Jann, CEO of MIT, commented on the deal:

“Our strategic merger with HITCare positively impacts the efforts to expand our national presence. The joining of the talented HITCare team elevates our level of service delivery to our clients and introduces additional value and enhanced service offerings. Furthermore, with the California presence, we expand our service reach and position as the foremost healthcare IT authority.”

Adrian Williams, CEO and senior HIT Consultant for HITCare, said:

“HITCare’s mission is to enable community health and non-profit clients to adopt technology to address current and future challenges. By focusing on delivering reliable, secure, and robust technology services, HITCare has made a tangible impact for our clients’ missions, staff, and patients. Our merger and partnership with Medicus IT further expands our team’s capacity to exceed clients’ expectations. Medicus IT shares common values and a focus on using technology to provide the best patient and staff experience. I’m excited to continue our mission together.”

Tony Niemotka, president of HITCare, added:

“With this merger, our community health and non-profit clients will have greater access through expanded operational efficiencies and never need to reach far for experienced support. Also, our clients will benefit from a financially stronger service partner offering a deep health IT and EMR technical bench coupled with greater risk mitigation and economy of scale. With the joining of HITCare and Medicus IT, we become one of the nation’s largest and most experienced technical services providers for community health centers. For our staff, this merger offers increased structure and enhanced career growth opportunities.”

Medicus IT: Merger and Acquisition Experience

MIT already has considerable M&A experience behind it. Most recently, the firm acquired Rutherford, New Jersey’s PriorityOne Group.

Other acquisitions have included:

MIT manages 400+ customer locations and 6,000+ endpoints in healthcare practices across the Southeast United States, Medicus IT indicates on its website.

Medical practitioners – doctors offices, imaging centers, dental practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities – are no different than other companies looking for outsourced IT help. However, getting a handle on compliance issues like HIPAA and electronic health records (EHRs) can be difficult for channel partners. Companies like Compliancy Group have emerged to help MSPs understand HIPAA and other healthcare-related services.

