Healthcare IT Buy: Anatomy IT Acquires IRIS Solutions Solutions

Anatomy IT will use IRIS Solutions' capabilities to deliver healthcare IT that to enhance the quality of care and improve patient outcomes

Anatomy IT has purchased IRIS Solutions to extend its reach in the ambulatory healthcare sector, according to a prepared statement.

This is technology M&A deal number 179 that ChannelE2E and sister site MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023.

Anatomy IT, founded in 2020, is based in White Plains, New York. The company has 132 employees listed on LinkedIn. Anatomy IT’s areas of expertise include healthcare IT and cybersecurity.

IRIS Solutions, founded in 1996, is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company has 37 employees listed on LinkedIn. IRIS Solutions’ areas of expertise include healthcare security, cloud and managed IT services.

IRIS Solutions Helps Anatomy IT Meet the Needs of Ambulatory Healthcare Providers

With the IRIS Solutions acquisition, Anatomy IT is well positioned to support ambulatory healthcare providers and drive positive outcomes for patients across the healthcare industry, the company said.

Anatomy IT plans to utilize IRIS Solutions’ technologies and capabilities to deliver healthcare IT solutions that “will enhance the quality of care and improve patient outcomes,” the company noted.

Frank Forte, Anatomy IT’s CEO, commented on the IRIS Solutions acquisition and what it means for ambulatory healthcare providers:

“IRIS Solutions has exceptional knowledge of the IT needs of dental and medical practices and will enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions across healthcare specialties and care settings. We are also gaining an experienced and talented team, who share our mission for helping providers deliver exceptional patient care.”

Reggie Stevens, IRIS Solutions’ CEO, also shared his thoughts on the acquisition:

“Our team is excited to join forces with Anatomy IT. We share a common vision for the future of healthcare IT, and we believe that together we can make a unique, meaningful impact on healthcare technology. We look forward to working closely with Anatomy’s team to deliver best-in-class solutions and services to our clients.”

A Closer Look at Anatomy IT and IRIS Solutions

Anatomy IT offers a variety of managed IT services to healthcare organizations, including:

Data backup and verified recovery

Infrastructure management

Service desk

Along with these, Anatomy IT provides cybersecurity and compliance, advisory and IT leadership and professional services. The company partners with over 1,000 organizations globally.

IRIS Solutions designs IT solutions for ambulatory healthcare providers and various organizations in the dental, medical and commercial sectors. The company has more than 330 active customers.