Healthcare Staffing Company ettain group Acquires INT Technologies

Talent solutions provider ettain group, backed by private equity firm Alvarez & Marsal Capital (A&M Capital), has acquired Mesa, Arizona’s INT Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2000, INT is the largest certified veteran-owned staffing and consulting company in the United States. In addition to its Mesa offices, the company has teams stationed nationwide, providing customer-focused technology staffing for its clients.

The addition of INT will bolster ettain group’s strategic accounts program and geographic footprint, according to the company.

Healthcare Staffing Firm ettain group Acquires INT

Founded in 1996, ettain group is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company employs nearly 5,000 people, with 21 offices spread across the country. ettain provides managed services and recruitment services in the technology, digital, healthcare IT, professional and government arenas. The firm has been backed by A&M Capital since 2019.

Trent Beekman, chief executive officer of ettain group, commented:

“We are excited to join forces with such a highly respected team. INT brings deep and long-term relationships and a reputation for providing outstanding customer support. The joining of our teams will allow ettain group to continue to lead the industry as a respected and reliable partner and to provide unparalleled service to our customers.”

The State of Staffing Firm M&A

M&A activity within the staffing and workforce industry took a hit in early 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, more recently, the staffing industry has benefited from a positive operating environment across most industry sectors, according to research from Duff & Phelps. Owners have been able “to capitalize on their strong financial performance by realizing value through either a full company sale or recapitalization transaction,” the study’s authors wrote.

