Healthcare MSP M&A: Health Enterprise Partners Acquires The InterMed Group

Health Enterprise Partners (HEP), backed by private investment firm Cressey & Company, has acquired The InterMed Group, a healthcare technology management services company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is the latest technology M&A deal that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Health Enterprise Partners, founded in 2006, is based in New York City. The company has 21 employees listed on LinkedIn. HEP’s areas of expertise include Private Equity, Healthcare Services, and Healthcare Technology.

The InterMed Group, founded in 1996, is based in Alachua, Florida. The company has 143 employees listed on LinkedIn. The InterMed Group’s areas of expertise include medical equipment sales, service and asset management, regulatory compliance, and medical imaging technologies. InterMed was previously owned by Granite Bridge Partners.

InterMed provides a comprehensive array of end-to-end healthcare technology and equipment management services to hospitals and health systems across the United States, with a focus on biomedical and imaging equipment. The partnership with Cressey and HEP will expand and deepen InterMed’s offering and capacity to help hospitals and healthcare systems manage their inventories of medical equipment, according to the company.

HEP Acquires InterMed: Enhancing Benefits

Rick Staab, CHTM, CEO, InterMed, commented:

“The Cressey and HEP teams will help us further our mission as a trusted provider to our clients and serve an even greater number of healthcare providers with leading-edge, cost-effective health technology products and equipment maintenance solutions. Cressey and HEP are ideal partners for our next phase of growth with extensive track records of investing in many of the country’s leading healthcare services and technology companies. We look forward to what’s next, particularly in terms of the enhanced benefits we’ll be able to provide our clients.”

Dave Rogero, partner at Cressey, added:

“We are excited to partner with Rick and the entire InterMed team as they assist healthcare clients in enhancing productivity with their medical equipment fleets and play an important role in helping deliver quality care to patients. We see a great opportunity for InterMed to offer comprehensive, complementar solutions that address healthcare organizations’ most pressing healthcare technology management needs.”

Ezra Mehlman, partner at HEP, said:

“By partnering together, Cressey and HEP will leverage our combined expertise, experience and unique relationships with health systems across the country to enable InterMed to expand its healthcare solutions offerings. Our two firms are well-positioned and energized to support InterMed in this next stage of growth.”

Healthcare MSP M&A

Medical practitioners like doctors offices, imaging centers, dental practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities are no different than other companies looking for outsourced IT help. However, getting a handle on compliance issues like HIPAA and electronic health records (EHRs) can be difficult for channel partners.

Still, this hasn’t slowed M&A activity within the industry with Medical IT just one of many players in the space. Here’s a list of all healthcare MSPs involved in mergers and acquisitions.