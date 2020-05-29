HCL Acquires Symantec Enterprise Consulting Team From Broadcom

HCL acquires the majority of Symantec's enterprise consulting team from Broadcom, which retains cybersecurity software portfolio but sheds consulting assets.

HCL has acquired the majority of Symantec’s enterprise consulting team from Broadcom. HCL will now offer a Symantec Enterprise Division as part of its professional services group, and will partner closely with Broadcom on enterprise security accounts that require consulting services, the companies say.

This is M&A deal number 229 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

The Symantec enterprise consulting team has expertise in such areas as endpoint security, web security services, cloud security, and data loss prevention. The Symantec U.S. Federal Consulting Services and Cyber Threat Analysis Programs will remain with the Symantec Enterprise Division of Broadcom, the companies says.

Broadcom Retains Security Software, Sheds Consulting

Broadcom has sold off multiple Symantec businesses but retains the security company’s enterprise software unit. Key deals include an MSSP business unit sale to Accenture earlier this year.

Still, Broadcom continues to invest in Symantec’s cybersecurity software portfolio. Recent evidence includes acquiring Bay Dynamics, a cyber risk analytics and UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics) specialist. Bay Dynamics has partnered and integrated with Symantec’s DLP (data loss prevention) since July 2017.

Broadcom acquired the Symantec enterprise business for $10.7 billion in 2019.