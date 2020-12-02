Harmony PSA: New MSP Software Upgrade, New Owner?

HarmonyPSA has unveiled version 4.21, which offers “enhanced project and resource management capabilities,” the company says. But HarmonyPSA still hasn’t commented about Ingram Micro reportedly buying the company.

First, the product news: Version 4.21, HarmonyPSA says, focuses on “enhanced project tracking and planning, combined with project progress reporting capabilities, resource histograms to view a team’s availability and holistic task management across both projects and tickets.”

In some ways, HarmonyPSA competes against ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask PSA and Kaseya BMS in the MSP software market.

Now, the ownership chatter: In a press release, Harmony Business Systems — the parent of HarmonyPSA — continues to position itself as an “independent company based in the UK.” However, anecdotal evidence suggests distribution giant Ingram Micro may have acquired HarmonyPSA.

What’s causing the ownership confusion? On the one hand, HarmonyPSA confirms that this Ingram-related officer/investor information is correct. But the professional services automation (PSA) software provider declines to describe whether Ingram or the distributor’s employees actually own the business.

Instead of commenting on the Ingram rumor, HarmonyPSA offers this cliffhanger comment: “We look forward to sharing further details at a later time.”

Ingram Says…

Meanwhile, Ingram reportedly confirmed the HarmonyPSA acquisition to the Orange County Business Journal, a newspaper near the distributor’s headquarters in southern California. However, the distributor has not commented to the channel media about the situation.

Among the areas for MSPs and partners to potentially watch: Ingram’s CloudBlue business. Purely speculation, but we wonder if HarmonyPSA will potentially align with the CloudBlue business and/or the Ingram Cloud Marketplace. We’ve also been watching to see if Ingram somehow spins out CloudBlue or the cloud marketplace. Again, this paragraph is just our speculation.