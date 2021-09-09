Guidehouse Acquires Government IT Consulting Firm Dovel Technologies

Guidehouse, backed by private equity firm Veritas Capital, has acquired federal government IT consulting firm Dovel Technologies from Macquarie Capital. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dovel’s Key Technology Services

Dovel, based in McLean, Virginia, has 310 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company has been an Inc. 5000 honoree for six consecutive years, and a Red Hat Rising Star Partner of the Year for the federal government public sector for 2021.

Dovel’s expertise spans data analytics, artificial intelligence, agile software development, security and compliance, identity and access management (IAM) and plenty more. Key focus areas include health IT, life sciences, public safety and the grants management markets, the buyer says.

Macquarie acquired in Dovel in 2019. Key moves from there included acquiring Ace Info Solutions, a provider of Infrastructure & Data Center Support, Agile Software Development, Systems Modernization, DevSecOps, Cloud Engineering, and Data Analytics to government agencies.

Guidehouse Business Background

Guidehouse, a management consulting firm, was formed in 2018 when Veritas acquired and rebranded the U.S. public-sector consulting business from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Guidehouse supports such U.S. federal government agencies as the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, Health and Human Services, and the Department of State, as well as numerous state and local governments.

Guidehouse has M&A experience. The company in 2019 acquired Navigant Consulting for $1.1 billion. Parent Veritas Capital also has been active in the government M&A market. Noteworthy deals include buying Harris Corp.’s government IT services business for $690 million in cash.

Government IT Solutions Provider Acquired: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Guidehouse-Dovel deal, Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre said:

“The acquisition of Dovel is the next strategic step in our journey to create the next generation global consultancy. Dovel is an exceptionally strong solutions provider with significant expertise in technology and advanced analytics, addressing some of the most complex challenges their clients face in the health, human services and public safety markets.”

Added Dovel CEO Damon Griggs:

“We are excited by the opportunity to join the Guidehouse platform given our complementary capabilities and strategically correlated missions to improve, protect, and save lives. Together, Dovel and Guidehouse will create a powerful, technology-driven organization, characterized by deep industry expertise and leading technical know-how. Our companies are aligned with similar cultures and strong core values.”

Noted Larry Handen of Macquarie Capital:

“Dovel is an established leader in its core focus areas of health IT, life sciences, public safety and grants management and we are pleased to have found an outstanding partner in Guidehouse that is a strategic fit and shares our commitment to Dovel’s mission

Concluded Jared Doskow of Macquarie Capital: