Digital Transformation M&A: Grid Dynamics Acquires Mutual Mobile

Grid Dynamics' acquisition of Mutual Mobile will expand the company's global client base and bolster the ranks of its engineering talent.

Digital transformation services provider Grid Dynamics has acquired digital experience technology solutions firm Mutual Mobile. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 1,044 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Grid Dynamics Acquires Mutual Mobile

Grid Dynamics, founded in 2006, is based in San Ramon, California. The company has 3,139 employees listed on LinkedIn. Grid Dynamics’ areas of expertise include omnichannel, open source, catalog search, scalable systems, continuous integration & continuous delivery, CI/CD, application scalability, e-commerce, cloud services, personalization, Oracle ATG, SOLR, SAP Hybris, QA automation, big data, release engineering and DevOps.

Mutual Mobile, founded in 2009, is based in Austin, Texas. The company has 239 employees listed on LinkedIn. Mutual Mobile’s areas of expertise include emerging technology, iOS solutions, cross-platform development, Android application development, application testing and deployment, mobile design, mobile web, mobile QA, testing & deployment, mobile roadmap consulting, AR/VR, IoT, connected devices and conversational design.

The acquisition will diversify its global client base in technology, healthcare, automotive and financial services verticals and add approximately 200 employees to the combined company.

Grid Dynamics Acquires Mutual Mobile: Executive Perspectives

Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics, commented on the news:

“The acquisition of Mutual Mobile accelerates our strategic expansion into the India engineering market and further solidifies Grid Dynamics’ commitment to global growth. Their technology leadership and deep engineering skills, particularly in the area of mobile technologies and UX expertise, will enhance our ability to mobilize highly-skilled teams to support our clients in building innovative, end-to-end digital solutions. With the acquisition of Mutual Mobile, we have continued to strengthen our position as a global technology company.”

John Arrow, CEO of Mutual Mobile, added: