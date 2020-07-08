Greg Plum Joins MMS Provider Mobile Solutions as Channel Chief

Managed mobility services (MMS) solutions provider Mobile Solutions announced channel veteran Greg Plum will join the company as channel chief.

Mobile Solutions of Centennial, Colorado was founded in 2008 by Jim and Kim Johnson and offers managed mobility solutions, unified endpoint management and bandwidth management as well as bundled services through its channel partners.

Plum currently serves on CompTIA’s Emerging Technology framework committee and is a Community Leader with the Cloud Software Association.

Previously, Plum built channel sales programs from scratch for three technology companies, including StartMeeting.com, a premium brand of FreeConferenceCall.com, the world’s largest privately-held conferencing and collaboration company. Plum lobbied on Capitol Hill to support the IT industry, served as a CompTIA faculty member, and was a founding member of CompTIA’s Telecom Advisory Council, which spearheaded commercializing the convergence of voice and data technologies in the wake of widespread adoption of IP technology.

Managing Mobility

Mobile Solutions is a SaaS company that provides full-lifecycle managed mobility services through its channel partners, simplifying optimization, security and management of mobile invoices, plans, and endpoints from smartphones, to tablets, laptops and more, the company said. Mobile Solutions’ MAX, a proprietary, cloud-based portal, allows clients to manage mobility through one technology interface, providing KPIs and actionable business intelligence.

Plum brings extensive experience in various marketing, business development, education, and management roles in banking, telecommunications, information technology, and software services. His background includes a focus on driving company growth, leveraging technology, and building strategic alliances to increase market share.

Plum brings a passion for technology optimization, brand marketing, and strategic alliance development, according to Mobile Solutions.

Complementary Leadership Skills

“Greg and I have worked in the same industry for many years and he brings dedication and hard work to the role,” said Michael Sterl, president, Mobile Solutions. “Our skill sets complement one another and I look forward to building an industry leading channel program with him. This is an exciting new chapter for Mobile Solutions, empowering our partners with the solutions they need in a mobile-first world.”

“I am honored and excited to lead the channel efforts of Mobile Solutions, introducing world-class mobility services to telecom and IT partners, many of whom, I have known for years. With the high caliber of partnerships that have been recently established, I am confident that the channel team will be a significant contributor to the scaling of our business,” Plum said.