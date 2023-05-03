GreenPages Appoints New President

Former Chief Revenue Officer Joshua Dinneen will take the position as president and report to GreenPages' CEO Ron Dupler.

Cloud and cybersecurity services provider GreenPages has appointed its new president. Former Chief Revenue Officer Joshua Dinneen will take the position and report to the company’s CEO Ron Dupler.

Dineen brings nearly 25 years of experience to the job and has spent the past two decades in increasingly responsible positions at leading national managed service providers and IT services firms, the company said. Dineen joined GreenPages as President of Strategic Services in 2018 following GreenPages’ acquisition of Norwell Technology Group (NTG), where Dinneen served as President and CEO. A year later, Dinneen was named President of Sales and Marketing and in March of 2021, was promoted to CRO.

Since Dinneen joined GreenPages, the company has grown, with Dineen spearheading the firm’s transformation from a solutions integration company to an award-winning MSP, according to the company. Since 2019 GreenPages has recorded a three-year compound growth rate of 401 percent for cybersecurity, 62 percent for cloud subscription services and 17 percent for managed services.

Dineen also rearchitected the company’s sales force, oversaw the development of several new solution offerings, and helped to establish the firm’s high-velocity cybersecurity services practice, including the recruitment of CISO and CIO Jay Pasteris.

As President, Dinneen is responsible for increasing GreenPages’ revenue streams and will assist Dupler in the areas of corporate development (M&A), strategy, investments, and innovation. Dinneen also has ultimate accountability for aligning all revenue-generating departments, G&A functions, product portfolio evolution, and building strategic partnerships.

Ron Dupler, CEO, GreenPages, commented on the news:

“Since joining GreenPages four years ago, Josh Dinneen has demonstrated impeccable and impressive leadership and he has been a driving force in our growth and diversification. With Josh as President, GreenPages is poised for continued success as we prioritize the delivery of positive business outcomes for our growing client base. I look forward to our continued collaboration,”

Joshua Dineen, president, GreenPages, said:

“I am honored and excited to take on this critical leadership role at GreenPages and I appreciate the board of directors’ confidence in my abilities. We have an incredibly talented and committed team of professionals who are passionate about delivering on our value proposition and achieving scale. That is a winning combination for our employees, customers and partners.”

In addition to cybersecurity services, GreenPages also offers infrastructure modernization and automation; cloud transformation and FinOps; networking; modern workspace; carrier; and managed services.

The company acquired Arcas Risk Management in February 2023 and Norwell Technology Group (NTG) in September 2018.

In December 2020, GreenPages completed a recapitalization with Abry Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm that has helped the company accelerate its aggressive growth goals.