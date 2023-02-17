MSP M&A: GreenPages Technology Solutions Acquires Arcas Risk Management

The acquisition of Arcas bolsters GreenPages’ growing cybersecurity practice with expanded security and risk capabilities.

GreenPages Technology Solutions, a cybersecurity, cloud, and managed services provider, has acquired Arcas Risk Management for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 51 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

GreenPages Technology Solutions, founded in 1992, is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The company has 268 employees listed on LinkedIn. GreenPages’ areas of expertise include cloud services, advanced virtualization, IT transformation services, end user computing, managed IT services, storage, backup, DR, application development & integration, networking, software-defined solutions, hybrid cloud migrations, hybrid cloud operations, DevOps, BI & analytics, ITaaS, modern workspace, application performance management, private cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud cost optimization, cloud consumption advisory services, security & risk management, digital transformation, digital operations, and security-as-a-service.

Arcas Risk Management, founded in 2020, is based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. Arcas’ areas of expertise include security, risk & compliance.

The deal bolsters GreenPages’ growing cybersecurity practice with expanded capabilities around incident response, risk assessments, cybersecurity programs, and security operations, the company said.

GreenPages Acquires Arcas: Executive Commentary

Ron Dupler, CEO, GreenPages, commented:

“We’re excited to welcome the talented Arcas team to GreenPages. The digital era is rife with opportunity for our clients—but also teeming with increasingly advanced threats. Modern CIOs and CISOs know that cybersecurity must be a board-level business strategy steeped in zero trust that spans the entire organization.” Added Dupler, “Together with Arcas, our best-in-class cybersecurity experts will help clients further reduce their attack surface across their operating environments and protect corporate data against threats.”

Robert Fitzgerald, founder and CEO, Arcas, said:

“Many clients face a huge challenge fending off cybersecurity dangers day-in and day-out while dealing with tight budgets and skills gaps. We founded Arcas with a goal of helping these clients build robust, agile cybersecurity programs and roadmaps to mitigate and manage risk. And now in partnership with GreenPages, we look forward to creating one of the most robust next-gen cybersecurity services portfolios in the industry.”

About GreenPages

In addition to cybersecurity services, GreenPages also offers infrastructure modernization and automation; cloud transformation and FinOps; networking; modern workspace; carrier; and managed services.

The company previously acquired Norwell Technology Group (NTG), an IT and security advisory firm that offers penetration testing and more.

In December 2020, GreenPages completed a recapitalization with Abry Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm that has helped the company accelerate its aggressive growth goals.