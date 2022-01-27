GreatAmerica Acquires Franchise Financing Firm IRH Capital

GreatAmerica Financial Services, which works closely with MSPs & channel partners, acquires IRH Capital, a provider of financing to franchises.

GreatAmerica Financial Services, which works closely with MSPs and channel partners, has acquired IRH Capital LLC, a provider of financing to franchises. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

At first glance, the GreatAmerica-IRH deal has nothing to do with the technology industry. After all, IRH typically provides financing to franchises in the restaurant sector. Names like Domino’s Pizza come to mind. Still, we wonder if the GreatAmerica Franchise Finance Division will ever dip its toes into the IT services franchise market.

After all, GreatAmerica has expansive experience supporting VARs, MSPs, office equipment dealers and other types of channel partners. Moreover, the company runs Collabrance, a master MSSP that provides cybersecurity services to MSPs.

Meanwhile, IRH Capital has provided financing to franchises for 20 years. That acquired business will now become “the cornerstone” of the GreatAmerica Franchise Finance Division, the buyer indicated. IRH principal Keith Rabin will lead the new division, reporting to GreatAmerica Senior VP and GM Brian Bjella.

GreatAmerica Business Background

The overall GreatAmerica business, backed by more than 600 employees, positions itself as the largest independent, family-owned national commercial equipment finance company in the U.S. with over $2.4 billion in assets and life-to-date finance originations of $13.5 billion.