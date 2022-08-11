Industrial IT Services M&A: GrayMatter Acquires HTSE

GrayMatter further expands industrial analytics, cybersecurity and business automation expertise across pharmaceutical and manufacturing markets.

Digital transformation company GrayMatter has acquired process automation and machine control provider HTSE Inc for an undisclosed sum.

GrayMatter Acquires HTSE

GrayMatter, founded in 1991, is based in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. The company has 118 employees listed on LinkedIn. GrayMatter’s areas of expertise include work process management, PLC version control, operations data management, advanced analytics, big data management, HMI/SCADA, MES, PLM, cybersecurity, Brilliant Manufacturing, digital transformation, water/wastewater management, digital twin, operational technology, smart manufacturing, intelligent assets, asset performance management, APM, reliability, maintenance, IIoT, IoT, big data, predictive analytics and smart workbench.

HTSE, founded in 1989, is based in Portage, Michigan. The company has 39 employees listed on LinkedIn. HTSE’s areas of expertise include ABB, Allen-Bradley, Cognex, Delta-V, Foxboro, Intellution, Microscan, Rockwell, Siemens, Systech Vision and Wonderware.

HTSE has provided automation solutions for some of the world’s largest food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and manufacturing companies. GrayMatter leverages Advanced Industrial Analytics, Industrial Cybersecurity, Brilliant Operations and other as-a-service solutions to help industrial organizations transform their operations. The acquisition will allow GrayMatter to grow its industrial intelligence solutions offering, according to the company.

Gray Matter is backed by private equity firm Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners. This is the third strategic merger from the company in about four years. In late 2020, GrayMatter acquired Virginia-based E-Merge Systems and in March 2018, GrayMatter acquired Colorado-based TMMI’s software and services assets.

GrayMatter Acquires HTSE: Growing Industrial Intelligence Platform

James Gillespie, CEO and co-founder, GrayMatter, commented:

“We’re thrilled to add the strength of HTSE to GrayMatter’s Industrial Intelligence Platform. They’re a known powerhouse in the pharmaceutical space and in manufacturing overall. “Industrial companies have an urgent need to fill talent gaps, leverage advanced analytics and protect plants and remote assets from cyber attacks. The GrayMatter and HTSE merger creates a larger team of unmatched operational technology expertise to solve these challenges for manufacturers.”

Brian Mack, president, HTSE, commented: