Grapevine MSP Technology Services, LANPRO Systems Announce Merger

The Grapevine and LANPRO Systems merger will create a powerhouse IT service organization in California's San Joaquin Valley

Grapevine MSP Technology Services and LANPRO Systems have announced a merger designed to create the “most elite IT service organization” in California’s San Joaquin Valley, according to a prepared statement.

Grapevine, founded in 2009, is based in Bakersfield, California. The company has 26 employees listed on LinkedIn. Grapevine’s areas of expertise include cybersecurity, cloud and IT support.

LANPRO, founded in 2003, is based in Bakersfield, California. The company has 25 employees listed on LinkedIn. LANPRO’s areas of expertise include business phone systems, cybersecurity and managed IT services.

What the Merger Means for Grapevine, LANPRO and Their Customers

The Grapevine/LANPRO merger allows both companies to “integrate their best practices, technologies and methodologies, resulting in a streamlined and optimized IT service offering,” a company spokesperson told ChannelE2E.

Grapevine’s management and ownership will remain the same following the merger, the company said. Meanwhile, the LANPRO team will be transitioning under the Grapevine umbrella.

Furthermore, Grapevine and LANPRO together will provide their joint customers with a wide range of IT solutions, including:

Cloud computing

Cybersecurity

Data backup and recovery

Managed IT services

Network infrastructure management

Grapvine, LANPRO Merger Details

Former LANPRO owner Chris McGlasson will join Grapevine as its VP of business development. McGlasson shared his thoughts on the merger and its potential impact on LANPRO’s customers:

“Client satisfaction has always been at the core of our respective companies… Our clients can expect a seamless transition, continuity of service, and the assurance that their IT needs will be met with unwavering commitment and unmatched expertise.”

Also, Grapevine CEO Joe Gregory commented on the merger and what it means for his company’s customers and San Joaquin Valley’s business community:

“Our partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and the San Joaquin Valley business community. By combining our strengths, we have formed an IT service organization that is unrivaled in the region. Our clients will gain access to a broader range of expertise, increased resources and a commitment to delivering the highest level of service excellence.”

Grapevine offers managed services to small and enterprise businesses across the San Joaquin Valley. It does not currently offer a partner program but may look to develop and launch one in the future.