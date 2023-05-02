Granite Telecommunications Expands Channel Team, VAR Partner Program

Granite Telecommunications is doubling down on the indirect sales channel, expanding its channel team, and growing its VAR partner program.

Over the last six months, Granite has added 16 professionals to its team, including three people with longstanding experience within the channel. Colm Armstrong has taken the director of strategic partner development position; Eric Stark is the new direct of regional sales – West; and Vern Jacques has taken the senior regional channel manager – West job.

The company also added two regional channel managers for partner engagement; two technology resources managers who will interface with sales engineering, network engineering, and product procurement; two channel support representatives to manage quotes, commissions, and day-to-day details; five channel sales associates; and two VAR development managers to support the company’s VAR Partner Program.

Expanded VAR Partner Program

Granite also expanded its year-old VAR Partner Program to support value-added resellers VARs) through their preferred distributors, including ScanSource, TD-Synnex, Ingram, and Jenne, the company said.

Launched in April 2022, Granite’s VAR Partner Program provides project management, provisioning, implementation, customer service, managed services, and billing to its VAR clients.

About Granite

Granite is valued at $1.85 billion and provides communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies.

According to the company’s vice president of channels, Charlie Pagliazzo, Granite has been able to weather uncertain economic times due to its stability, financial wherewithal, and solution expansion.

Pagliazzo said:

“While many technology companies are laying off employees and underfunding their channels, Granite is investing more resources into its partner program. We’ve added channel pros and team members to improve the partner experience and growing alternate routes to market with new partner types.”

Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts and 11 regional offices nationwide.