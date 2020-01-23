GPS Insight Acquires Field Service Management Software Provider ServiceBridge

GPS Insight has acquired ServiceBridge, a field service management software company for small businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal Number 74 that ChannelE2E has covered in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

GPS Insight is backed by private equity firm Bregal Sagemount. GPS Insight also has a familiar name running its partner program. The leader is Ted Cole, VP of channel & strategic partnerships. Cole previously led Adtran’s channel strategy, and more recently has been involved with CompTIA and SaaSMAX.

GPS Insight Acquires ServiceBridge: Market Focus

Thought not specifically aimed at the IT services market, ServiceBridge has some similarities with PSA (professional services automation) and other workforce management tools for MSPs. Indeed, ServiceBridge’s software is designed for SMB customers and franchise field service companies. The software enables field service teams to dispatch technicians, manage customer data, streamline workflow management and franchise operations, and analyze results, the company says.

New parent GPS Insight offers “all-encompassing fleet software for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets,” the company says.

The combined GPS-ServiceBridge offering will “support businesses through the entire workflow, including resource availability, daily planning, trips, jobs, and review,” the buyer says.

GPS Insight Acquires ServiceBridge: Executive Perspective

Further explaining the deal, GPS Insight CEO Gary Fitzgerald said:

“We are incredibly excited about completing this acquisition with ServiceBridge. Our company has always provided great fleet insight, and now we’re able to deliver businesses an even greater opportunity to save valuable time and money with the addition of advanced field services.”

M&A activity around field service management software has been strong. Salesforce, for instance, acquired ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion in August 2019. ClickSoftware CEO Mark Cattini previously led Autotask, the MSP software automation company that merged with Datto.