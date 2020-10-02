Government Consulting Firm Tetra Tech Acquires BlueWater Federal Solutions

Consulting and engineering firm Tetra Tech has acquired BlueWater Federal Solutions, an IT systems and services firm from Chantilly, Virginia.

This is M&A deal number 400 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

The addition of BlueWater’s expertise will expand Tetra Tech’s advanced analytics business, according to the company. BlueWater’s team of over 350 employees will join Tetra Tech. The group’s expertise in cybersecurity, mission-critical systems design, and development and operation of federal enterprise systems, will be a boon for Tetra Tech, the company said.

BlueWater’s U.S. government clients include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Energy and Department of Defense.

Tetra Tech Acquires BlueWater: Advanced Analytics

Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech chairman and CEO, commented on the deal:

“Our ability to integrate high-end technology and analytics in the delivery of customized water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure solutions is a key differentiator for Tetra Tech in the marketplace today. The addition of BlueWater builds on our strategy to grow our advanced analytics business with expanded capabilities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity solutions, and mission-essential services for our U.S. federal customers.”

Brian Nault, BlueWater president, said:

“Our team is thrilled to join Tetra Tech and work together to expand our capabilities and solutions that solve our clients’ most complex problems. By joining with Tetra Tech, BlueWater creates tremendous opportunities for our employees, expands our reach in the federal market through access to key contract vehicles, and increases the technical capacity and access to resources needed for us to deliver on our customers’ new and changing requirements.”

Tetra Tech’s Government Work

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. BlueWater is joining Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group, the company said. That division provides consulting and engineering services to U.S. government clients around the globe. Net Sales of the Group were $319.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

This latest deal will play into a previous acquisition Tetra Tech made in February when it acquired Segue Technologies. That deal was earmarked to bolster Tetra Tech’s business associated with government clients.

Tetra Tech provides high-end consulting and engineering services for various projects around the globe. The company has 20,000 workers and provides solutions for problems involving water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development