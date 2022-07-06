GoTo Acquires MDM Provider Miradore

Business communications and IT support and management platform GoTo has acquired cloud-based device management provider Miradore from Standout Capital and other shareholders. Standout Capital is a Stockholm-based private equity firm focusing on Nordic tech companies. In October 2020, Standout Capital made a majority investment in Miradore. Financial terms of this deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 600 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

GoTo Acquires Nordic MDM Provider Miradore

GoTo, founded in 2003, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company has 2,042 employees listed on LinkedIn. GoTo’s areas of expertise include remote connectivity, communications and support including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue and Central.

Miradore, founded in 2006, is based in Lappeenranta, Finland. The company has 71 employees listed on LinkedIn. Miradore’s areas of expertise include mobile device management (MDM) cloud solutions built specifically for SMBs across iOS, Android, Windows and macOS. Othere areas of expertise include IT asset management, software asset management, software deployment, OS deployment, patch management, endpoint backup, remote assistance, mobile device management, enterprise mobility management, BYOD, EMM, MDM and unified endpoint management (UEM).

The acquisition will add broader MDM capabilities to the GoTo portfolio and enable better support for BYOD, as well as extend the reach of GoTo’s solutions to more SMBs, according to the companies.

GoTo Acquires Miradore: Executive Perspectives

Mike Kohlsdorf, CEO of GoTo, commented on the news:

“Miradore’s scalable, SMB-focused solutions are a natural fit for GoTo and our customers, and we’re extremely excited to be working together. Not only does it provide a leading platform for mobile and MacOS device management, Miradore also brings a talented team of employees, more than 2,700 customers and MSP distributors, and over 89,000 user accounts across 180 countries. All of this will further bolster GoTo’s internal talent and market potential within the fast-growing MDM market, which is expected to surpass $28 billion by 2027.”

Simo Salmensuu, CEO of Miradore, added:

“Our goal at Miradore has always been to help organizations secure and manage their IT devices smarter and more efficiently. Joining together with GoTo, a global leader in flexible work and IT Support solutions, gives us the opportunity to collaborate on the technology and resources to take that mission to the next level. Our customers will see tremendous benefits from the combination of GoTo Resolve and Miradore’s capabilities in the months and years ahead.”

Paul Hastings LLP and Roschier acted as legal counsel and Bridge Street Advisors served as financial advisor for GoTo in connection with the transaction.