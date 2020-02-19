Gordon Flesch Company Acquires Microsoft Partner ITP

Gordon Flesch Company (GFC), a Wisconsin-based MSP, is acquiring Madison neighbor Information Technology Professionals (ITP) for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2003 and currently owned by Paul Hager, ITP is a Microsoft Gold Partner. In addition to its Madison headquarters, ITP has locations in the Appleton and Milwaukee area.

ITP will be folded into GFC’s GFConsulting Group to create one of the largest technology solutions providers in the upper Midwest, according to the company. The firm offers cloud, cybersecurity, and managed IT solutions.

With the combined resources of GFC’s GFConsulting Group and ITPs’ team, GFC will serve more than 400 customers and employ 70 MSP staff in locations across the Midwest, the company said.

GFC Buys ITP: Executive Perspectives

Patrick Flesch, president of the Gordon Flesch Company, commented:

“ITP is one of the premier MSPs in Wisconsin and has a great reputation for delivering strong technical support and solutions to the customers they serve. Their strong technical team and operational maturity will be a great addition to the current team that GFConsulting has built over the years. This acquisition underscores GFC’s commitment to be the leading provider of technology solutions in the markets we serve.”

Paul Hager, president and CEO of ITP, added:

“I am proud of how quickly ITP has grown, becoming one of the leading MSPs in Wisconsin in a very short time. I am excited for the opportunity to begin the next chapter in our story, as we join one of the oldest and most respected technology companies in the Midwest. The combined resources and reach of our two companies will be an unbeatable combination.”

GFC Company History

GFC has been a family-owned company since 1956. The Gordon Flesch Company has primarily been known as a provider of office technology solutions. The overall company employs more than 600 people in 26 offices around the Midwest.

GFC has extensive M&A experience. Earlier deals include buying Indiana Business Equipment and Advanced Systems Inc (ASI), an office technology dealer in Cedar Falls, Iowa.