Google Cloud Platform Seeks to Acquire D2iQ: Report

Google is seeking to acquire D2iQ (formerly Mesosphere), a provider of cloud platforms designed to speed, simplify and manage next-generation enterprise applications. The M&A discussions were first reported by Axios.

Google wants to will pay less than D2iQ’s 2018 valuation of $775 million, though it’s unclear if an M&A deal will actually emerge. Neither D2iQ and Google responded to Axios’ requests for comment.

D2iQ’s technologies include cloud management services for Kubernetes containers, Apache Mesos, and cloud-native data services. Most recently, the company introduced Dispatch, a DevOps platform for building and deploying cloud native microservices-based applications.

And in late 2019, D2iQ launched a channel partner program led by Chief Revenue Officer Joe Taborek. The program focuses on recurring revenue opportunities, and automating infrastructure support.

D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. Key investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates.

Under CEO Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud has grown both organically and via acquisition. Google Cloud Partners have benefitted from the platform in these ways.

Google Cloud Platform‘s Q4 2019 revenue grew to $2.6 billion — up from $1.71 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. The company is expected to announce Q1 2020 results this week.