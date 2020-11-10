Google Cloud, OVHcloud Partner on Hybrid Cloud Solution for European Markets

OVHcloud and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership to build a European cloud solution to accelerate digital transformation, according to a statement released by the companies.

The strategic partnership will help European organizations accelerate their business transformation in the cloud and address their strict data security and privacy requirements while deploying cloud-native applications, according to the statement.

Google Cloud and OVHcloud Partner to Bring Hybrid Cloud Solution for European Market

OVHcloud will introduce a new hosted private cloud offering using Google’s open source-compatible Anthos technology on OVHcloud infrastructure. The hosted private cloud will be operated and managed in Europe by OVHcloud teams, the companies said.

The two companies intend to use this solution to empower European organisations to accelerate their digital transformation and benefit from the latest developments in cloud technology in a trustworthy manner, according to the statement.

As part of this partnership, the companies plan to build additional joint solutions that empower customers to draw all the benefits of a multi-cloud and open approach, as well as drive a critical ecosystem of third-party developers, according to the statement.

The agreement signals the companies’ commitment to customers, supporting digital skills development and fostering collaboration with the open source community, the companies said.

Google Cloud, OVHcloud Solution: Executive Commentary

“We are proud to partner with Google Cloud to jointly deliver innovative solutions that will meet Europe’s growing requirements for data sovereignty. This is a significant step forward to create new value for the European Market. Combining cutting edge technologies for the developer community while strengthening a powerful ecosystem of players united by a common set of values is core to OVHcloud. This partnership opens the doors to wide new possibilities, we are therefore glad to enable it together,” declares Michel Paulin, CEO at OVHcloud.

“We are excited to sign our first partnership of this kind with OVHcloud,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. “Listening to our customers, partners and policymakers in Europe, we understand their need for even greater control and autonomy. We address this in many ways and look forward to continuing to deliver on our customer commitments in a meaningful way with a partner with whom we share values of trust, innovation, collaboration, openness, security, interoperability, transparency, and environmental responsibilities to jointly add value and help our customers accelerate their digital transformation.”