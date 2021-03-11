Google Cloud and Microsoft 365 Partner eSource Acquires Daxos

The Daxos acquisition will allow eSource to grow its enterprise cloud technology offerings via connectors, applications, middleware and APIs.

Google Cloud and Microsoft 365 partner eSource Capital Group has acquired Colombian software provider Daxos for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Bogotá, Colombia, Daxos provides customized software development solutions, with specialties in Google, AWS and Azure Clouds.

Fifteen-year-old eSource has coverage in over 20 countries. The Daxos acquisition will allow the company to grow its cloud technology offerings for enterprise buyers by creating connectors, applications, middleware and add-ons based on cloud microservices and APIs, the company said.

eSource Acquires Daxos: Growing The Business

Enrique Camacho, CEO of eSource, commented:

“We could not be happier with the Daxos transaction. Having integrated Amarello, a top GCP Google Partner last year in Mexico, Daxos was the logical next step to solidify our growth in response to the market demands for a more complete portfolio of solutions for an accelerated Cloud journey.”

Juan Aguilera, of the eSource acquisition team, added:

“This is but another step in our growth strategy for all the Americas and we look forward to sharing more exciting news in the near future.”

Leonardo Del Valle, founding partner/CTO of Daxos, said:

“eSource is a company with a great reputation and more than a decade of experience in the Cloud business worldwide. We are excited to join forces; we consider it to be a pivotal decision to grow our businesses. We now join eSource’s worldwide coverage and contribute our own expertise developing innovative Cloud solutions for Google, AWS, and Azure customers.”

7 Mile Advisors acted as a strategic advisor to eSource Capital Group on the transaction.