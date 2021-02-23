Google Cloud, Intel Partner to Accelerate 5G at the Edge

Google Cloud and Intel are partnering to help CSPs accelerate their deployment of 5G and edge network solutions.

In a blog post, Google Cloud Vice President and General Manager, Networking, Shailesh Shukla said Google Cloud will work closely with Intel in three main areas: accelerating CSPs’ ability to deploy virtualized RAN (vRAN) and Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) solutions via infrastructure and hardware, a new network functions validation lab environment and simplifying business application delivery at the network edge, according to the blog post.

To help communications service providers streamline the rollout of vRAN, and therefore 5G, Shukla said, the collaboration will leverage Google Cloud’s global infrastructure alongside Intel’s FlexRAN reference software and Intel’s cloud-native Open Network Edge Service Software (OpenNESS) deployment model, and will apply best practices applicable to Google Anthos application platform. In addition, the partnership will leverage Intel’s Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) and hardware infrastructure, based on Intel Xeon processors, and include new reference architecture to accelerate 5G vRAN with Anthos, according to the post.

Google Cloud and Intel’s Network Functions Validation Lab

In addition, Google Cloud and Intel will jointly launch a network functions validation lab that will support vendors in testing, optimizing and validating their core network functions running on Google Cloud’s Anthos for Telecom platform. This lab environment will expand to help customers conceive, plan, and validate their 5G and edge application strategies, Shukla said in the post.

Delivering ISV Applications to the Network Edge

Finally, building on Google Cloud’s initiative to deliver 200+ partner applications to the edge via Google Cloud’s network and 5G, the Intel collaboration will encourage development of edge solutions with Intel compute-optimized technology, Shukla said, which will include vertical market solutions in areas like retail and manufacturing.

“The next wave of network transformation is fueled by 5G and is driving a rapid transition to cloud-native technologies,” said Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group. “As communications service providers build out their 5G network infrastructure, our efforts with Google Cloud and the broader ecosystem will help them deliver agile, scalable solutions for emerging 5G and edge use cases.”