Google Cloud Acquires Backup Provider Actifio

Google is acquiring backup and disaster recovery (BDR) company Actifio, according to Google Cloud VP Brad Calder. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Actifio manages more than two exabytes of application data across cloud-native and hybrid environments for 3,700 customers. Many of the deployments involve protecting data from such systems as SAP HANA, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, virtual machines and physical servers, Calder says.

Google Acquires Actifio Backup: Background and Executive Perspectives

Ahead of the Google deal, Actifio had raised more than $350 million from venture capital investors. Moreover, Actifio has an active MSP (managed IT services provider) partner program.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Actifio CEO Ash Ashutosh said:

“We’re excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had as partners over the past four years. Backup and recovery is essential to enterprise cloud adoption and, together with Google Cloud, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of data-driven customers across industries.”

Meanwhile, Google has vowed to maintain support for third-party backup providers, technology partners and channel partners.

Backup Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Activity

M&A activity in the cloud and SaaS application backup market remains steady. Recent deals include:

Meanwhile, most of the major MSP platform providers — Barracuda, ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, NinjaRMM and SolarWinds MSP — now offer some form of backup, and many of the firms have either acquired or developed SaaS data application backup services.