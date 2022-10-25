Google Cloud Partner M&A: 66degrees, Pandera Systems Merge

Google Cloud partner 66degrees and Pandera Systems have merged. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it included an investment from Sunstone Partners. The deal creates the second largest pure-play Google Cloud services firm in North America by both employee count and professional services revenue, according to the company.

66degrees, founded in 2009, is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company has 360 employees listed on LinkedIn. 66degrees’s areas of expertise include Google Cloud, cloud adoption, cloud security, Google Cloud cost optimization, cloud-native application development, data modernization, app modernization and cloud engineering.

Pandera Systems, founded in 2010, is based in Orlando, Florida. The company has 135 employees listed on LinkedIn. Pandera’s areas of expertise include Enterprise Decision Automation, systems integration, information management, product innovation, business intelligence, analytical applications, predictive analytics, business process transformation, alliance and managed services, data science, cloud services, Google Cloud, and business analytics.

The combined company will offer a full suite of Google Cloud services including data and analytics modernization, cloud infrastructure modernization, DevOps transformations, cloud-native application development and Google Workspace solutions.

The combined business will have about 500 team members, featuring more than 375 combined GCP and GWS certifications, the company said. The company says it will continue normal operations in its current locations, which include Denver, Chicago, Orlando and India, in addition to its remote workforce.

66degrees and Pandera Systems Merger: Executive Insight

Kevin Curley, CEO, Pandera Systems, commented:

“The 66degrees and Pandera merger brings together two of the most advanced Google Cloud services firms on the planet. Our primary focus for the last 12 years has been helping our customers design and build innovative data solutions that truly enable data driven decision-making at scale. Joining forces with 66degrees, we will now also be able to offer our customers world class capabilities covering cloud migrations, infrastructure, security, application modernization, and enterprise productivity. We are excited to be able to expand 66degrees’ data and analytics and AI/ML capabilities to their existing customers.”

Matt Kestian, CEO, 66degrees, said:

“The merger with Pandera greatly expands 66degrees’ data & analytics capabilities, and establishes us as the second largest exclusive Google Cloud services firm in North America. Data and analytics are at the center of every business decision. Our clients are seeking to modernize their platforms and harness the value of their data to drive business performance. The combination of Pandera and 66degrees further supports our collective clients’ digital transformation and our company mission.”

Jim Anderson, vice president, North America partner ecosystem and channels at Google Cloud, said: