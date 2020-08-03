Google, ADT Partner on Smart Home Managed Security Monitoring Services

Google and ADT are partnering to develop smart home security technology and related managed security services for Google Nest devices, MSSP Alert reports.

The partnership includes an agreement for Google ($GOOG) to invest $450 million in $ADT stock in the third quarter of 2020. ADT will begin to roll out related managed security services for Nest devices sometime in late 2020, with more services to arrive in 2021, the two companies say.

Separately, both Google and ADT have spent recent quarters focused on managed and cloud security services in business — though this deal appears focused mainly on the smart home sector.

Google did not say whether ADT will leverage the fast-growing Google Chronicle security analytics platform.

Also, the two companies did not say whether the relationship will extend toward ADT’s emerging small business managed security services.

ADT: Top 200 Managed Security Services Provider

ADT is best-known in the home security market, but the company also is a Top 200 MSSP that offers managed detection and response (MDR) services to small businesses, MSSP Alert reports.