Google Acquires Raxium; Gains Augmented Reality Display Hardware

Google is acquiring Raxium, a hardware startup focused on augmented and mixed reality devices, The Information reported.

Raxium, founded in 2018, develops a holographic display technology “created to seamlessly fuse digital and physical worlds,” according to Pitchbook. The Fremont, California-based startup has 41 employees listed on LinkedIn.

A Raxium teaser on LinkedIn states: “The next big thing in displays will come from thinking REALLY REALLY small, and 1000x brighter.”

Google has not publicly announced the Raxium acquisition, and ChannelE2E has not independently confirmed the deal.